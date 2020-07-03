All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 434 North GENESEE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
434 North GENESEE Avenue
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

434 North GENESEE Avenue

434 North Genesee Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

434 North Genesee Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully furnished 3 bedroom & 2 bath lower duplex centrally located near The Grove & Pan Pacific Park. Updated unit with old Hollywood Charm. 2 parking garage spaces and shared outdoor area. Washer and dryerUnit is available for short term rental starting Feb. 10th to April 17th and long term in August.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 North GENESEE Avenue have any available units?
434 North GENESEE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 434 North GENESEE Avenue have?
Some of 434 North GENESEE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 North GENESEE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
434 North GENESEE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 North GENESEE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 434 North GENESEE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 434 North GENESEE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 434 North GENESEE Avenue offers parking.
Does 434 North GENESEE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 434 North GENESEE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 North GENESEE Avenue have a pool?
No, 434 North GENESEE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 434 North GENESEE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 434 North GENESEE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 434 North GENESEE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 North GENESEE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Vista Paradiso
11805 Laurelwood Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College