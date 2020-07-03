434 North Genesee Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Mid-City West
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully furnished 3 bedroom & 2 bath lower duplex centrally located near The Grove & Pan Pacific Park. Updated unit with old Hollywood Charm. 2 parking garage spaces and shared outdoor area. Washer and dryerUnit is available for short term rental starting Feb. 10th to April 17th and long term in August.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 434 North GENESEE Avenue have any available units?
434 North GENESEE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.