4324 Normal Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom town house laundry, private yard AC - Property Id: 251567



This is a beautiful large 3-bedroom town home

Laundry insideHVAC and private yard

3,599 one year lease low security with good credit and solid income.

1300 sq feet

All new hardwood floors

Laundry

Dishwasher

Microwave hood

2 full bathrooms

Master bedroom 17x14 with a large walk in closet

3 car spaces

Large private yard (photo is current, we are laying top grade artificial grass and a 6 foot fence for total privacy.

Central AC and Heat

Safe and clean property.

24 hour camera surveillance

Great neighbors (only one wall is joined extremely private)



Please call Gust

323 251 0688

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251567

Property Id 251567



(RLNE5672831)