Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

4324 Normal Ave

4324 Normal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4324 Normal Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom town house laundry, private yard AC - Property Id: 251567

This is a beautiful large 3-bedroom town home
Laundry insideHVAC and private yard
3,599 one year lease low security with good credit and solid income.
1300 sq feet
All new hardwood floors
Laundry
Dishwasher
Microwave hood
2 full bathrooms
Master bedroom 17x14 with a large walk in closet
3 car spaces
Large private yard (photo is current, we are laying top grade artificial grass and a 6 foot fence for total privacy.
Central AC and Heat
Safe and clean property.
24 hour camera surveillance
Great neighbors (only one wall is joined extremely private)

Please call Gust
323 251 0688
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251567
Property Id 251567

(RLNE5672831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4324 Normal Ave have any available units?
4324 Normal Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4324 Normal Ave have?
Some of 4324 Normal Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4324 Normal Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4324 Normal Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4324 Normal Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4324 Normal Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4324 Normal Ave offer parking?
No, 4324 Normal Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4324 Normal Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4324 Normal Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4324 Normal Ave have a pool?
No, 4324 Normal Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4324 Normal Ave have accessible units?
No, 4324 Normal Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4324 Normal Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4324 Normal Ave has units with dishwashers.

