4310 Melbourne Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Los Feliz Craftsman Bungalow - Property Id: 146775



Privately set in the midst of a trendy Hillhurst neighborhood. This charming Bungalow is in immaculate condition with many features of its era. Each bedroom has its own bathroom in addition to a half guest bathroom. Warm wood floors through out , Spacious kitchen with generous cabinetry and granite counter space. Laundry area inside. Enjoy entertaining in the spacious formal dining room or al fresco on the deck. Convenient location, a nice stroll the shopping and restaurant district or a quick walk to the Studios!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146775p

Property Id 146775



(RLNE5088919)