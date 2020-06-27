All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

4310 Melbourne Ave

4310 Melbourne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4310 Melbourne Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Los Feliz Craftsman Bungalow - Property Id: 146775

Privately set in the midst of a trendy Hillhurst neighborhood. This charming Bungalow is in immaculate condition with many features of its era. Each bedroom has its own bathroom in addition to a half guest bathroom. Warm wood floors through out , Spacious kitchen with generous cabinetry and granite counter space. Laundry area inside. Enjoy entertaining in the spacious formal dining room or al fresco on the deck. Convenient location, a nice stroll the shopping and restaurant district or a quick walk to the Studios!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146775p
Property Id 146775

(RLNE5088919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4310 Melbourne Ave have any available units?
4310 Melbourne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4310 Melbourne Ave have?
Some of 4310 Melbourne Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4310 Melbourne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4310 Melbourne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4310 Melbourne Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4310 Melbourne Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4310 Melbourne Ave offer parking?
No, 4310 Melbourne Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4310 Melbourne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4310 Melbourne Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4310 Melbourne Ave have a pool?
No, 4310 Melbourne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4310 Melbourne Ave have accessible units?
No, 4310 Melbourne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4310 Melbourne Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4310 Melbourne Ave has units with dishwashers.
