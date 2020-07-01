431 Normandie Pl 2

Amenities
BRAND NEW 1BR! You can utilize as a 2BR! Really! - Property Id: 174153
*Street Parking ONLY. If a deal-breaker, please save a trip!
Contact Ed at 213-640-9404 to schedule a viewing.
RENOVATED BEAUTY!!! GOTTA SEE THIS ONE!!!
Street parking only
Move in special: $500 off 1st month rent for quick move-ins
Laundry on site
Cats OK
NO DOGS
650 square feet
Can be utilized as a special 2BR (Really!)
One year lease
Owner pays water only
Common area building backyard
This awesome 1BR can be used as a 2BR! Honestly! The looooong hallway separates the two living spaces with the bathroom and kitchen in between! Each living space is VERY spacious and you need to see it to believe it!
Just remodeled, this spot will be your best bet for a good sized unit!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/174153
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5624342)