431 Normandie Pl 2

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry dogs allowed

BRAND NEW 1BR! You can utilize as a 2BR! Really! - Property Id: 174153



*Street Parking ONLY. If a deal-breaker, please save a trip!



Contact Ed at 213-640-9404 to schedule a viewing.



RENOVATED BEAUTY!!! GOTTA SEE THIS ONE!!!

Street parking only

Move in special: $500 off 1st month rent for quick move-ins

Laundry on site

Cats OK

NO DOGS

Street parking only

650 square feet

Can be utilized as a special 2BR (Really!)

One year lease

Owner pays water only

Common area building backyard

Street parking only

Street parking only



This awesome 1BR can be used as a 2BR! Honestly! The looooong hallway separates the two living spaces with the bathroom and kitchen in between! Each living space is VERY spacious and you need to see it to believe it!



Just remodeled, this spot will be your best bet for a good sized unit!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/174153

Property Id 174153



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5624342)