Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4309 KINGSWELL AVE
Last updated July 8 2019 at 4:35 AM

4309 KINGSWELL AVE

4309 Kingswell Avenue · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Greater Griffith Park
Location

4309 Kingswell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
SPANISH REVIVAL UPPER DUPLEX! PRIVATE BALCONY! UPDATED WITH ALL APPLIANCES + NEST THERMOSTAT! Located in the center of all that Los Feliz has to offer, you will love living so close to Los Feliz favorites like Spitz, Alcove Bakery, Messhall Kitchen, Little Dom\'s, famous Griffith Park, Vermont Village and more! Situated on the upper half of a Spanish style duplex, this 2 bedroom is spacious and bright with an abundance of vintage Spanish detailing and natural sunlight. Upon entering the home, the romantic ambiance, rounded entryways, and hardwood floors throughout will capture your heart immediately. The living area is spacious with large picture windows and a decorative fireplace. An arched entryway leads to the formal dining room where two French doors open up to an airy balcony! Prop the doors open and start your mornings off with a cafe latte and short meditation, while the birds serenade you to the sunrise. The kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances and comes fully equipped: Fridge, Stove, Microwave, and Dishwasher. There\'s even a filtered water dispenser on tap through the sink! Down the hall, two great sized bedrooms flank the bathroom. Both bedrooms are bright with great closets. The back bedroom has a half bath, perfect for guests or your own master suite! Amenities are plenty with central air and heat, private balcony, washer/dryer in unit and private parking! This charming Spanish duplex has everything you can desire, in a quiet magical neighborhood nestled at the base of Franklin Hills. Come see it today! Available Now! MinimumOne Year Lease Security Deposit Equal to One Month\'s Rent First Month\'s Rent + Security Deposit + Any Additional Deposits Due At Lease Signing Owner Pays for Water. TENANT Pays For Remaining Utilities. Renters Insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4309 KINGSWELL AVE have any available units?
4309 KINGSWELL AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4309 KINGSWELL AVE have?
Some of 4309 KINGSWELL AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4309 KINGSWELL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4309 KINGSWELL AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4309 KINGSWELL AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4309 KINGSWELL AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4309 KINGSWELL AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4309 KINGSWELL AVE offers parking.
Does 4309 KINGSWELL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4309 KINGSWELL AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4309 KINGSWELL AVE have a pool?
No, 4309 KINGSWELL AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4309 KINGSWELL AVE have accessible units?
No, 4309 KINGSWELL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4309 KINGSWELL AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4309 KINGSWELL AVE has units with dishwashers.

