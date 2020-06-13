4309 KINGSWELL AVE

Amenities

SPANISH REVIVAL UPPER DUPLEX! PRIVATE BALCONY! UPDATED WITH ALL APPLIANCES + NEST THERMOSTAT! Located in the center of all that Los Feliz has to offer, you will love living so close to Los Feliz favorites like Spitz, Alcove Bakery, Messhall Kitchen, Little Dom\'s, famous Griffith Park, Vermont Village and more! Situated on the upper half of a Spanish style duplex, this 2 bedroom is spacious and bright with an abundance of vintage Spanish detailing and natural sunlight. Upon entering the home, the romantic ambiance, rounded entryways, and hardwood floors throughout will capture your heart immediately. The living area is spacious with large picture windows and a decorative fireplace. An arched entryway leads to the formal dining room where two French doors open up to an airy balcony! Prop the doors open and start your mornings off with a cafe latte and short meditation, while the birds serenade you to the sunrise. The kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances and comes fully equipped: Fridge, Stove, Microwave, and Dishwasher. There\'s even a filtered water dispenser on tap through the sink! Down the hall, two great sized bedrooms flank the bathroom. Both bedrooms are bright with great closets. The back bedroom has a half bath, perfect for guests or your own master suite! Amenities are plenty with central air and heat, private balcony, washer/dryer in unit and private parking! This charming Spanish duplex has everything you can desire, in a quiet magical neighborhood nestled at the base of Franklin Hills. Come see it today! Available Now! MinimumOne Year Lease Security Deposit Equal to One Month\'s Rent First Month\'s Rent + Security Deposit + Any Additional Deposits Due At Lease Signing Owner Pays for Water. TENANT Pays For Remaining Utilities. Renters Insurance required.