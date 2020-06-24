All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM

429 S Hoover St

429 South Hoover Street · No Longer Available
Location

429 South Hoover Street, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Rampart Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a beautiful *partially renovated* and spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located near dtla!!!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, elegant counter-tops and wood flooring throughout the apartment.
Additionally, this unit receives lot's of natural light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.

Apartment features:
*living-room/dinning room*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*elegant counter-tops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freshly painted*
*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*wood flooring*
*spot lights in living room*
*lots of natural light*

building complex features:
*common area for tenants use*
*laundry on site*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

Parking:
yes

just minutes from 101, 110, 5, 10 freeways!

Nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college
conveniently located near korea-town/mid wilshire/downtown la
near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood

monthly rent $1,595.00, DEPOSIT $1,595.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4798250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 S Hoover St have any available units?
429 S Hoover St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 S Hoover St have?
Some of 429 S Hoover St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 S Hoover St currently offering any rent specials?
429 S Hoover St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 S Hoover St pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 S Hoover St is pet friendly.
Does 429 S Hoover St offer parking?
Yes, 429 S Hoover St offers parking.
Does 429 S Hoover St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 429 S Hoover St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 S Hoover St have a pool?
No, 429 S Hoover St does not have a pool.
Does 429 S Hoover St have accessible units?
No, 429 S Hoover St does not have accessible units.
Does 429 S Hoover St have units with dishwashers?
No, 429 S Hoover St does not have units with dishwashers.
