429 N Mott Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar

************** NEAR DTLA, USC HEALTH SCIENCE CAMPUS/WHITE MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER - Stunning home in Hot Boyle Heights ****** This gorgeous home with 3 Bedrooms & 2 Bath has been extensively remodeled with all of the modern amenities. It has beautiful designer throughout, new Washer/Dryer IN unit, central AC + heat, and new modern tiled kitchen, & bathrooms. The kitchen has custom cabinetry with quartz countertops. Stainless steel appliances- New Oven/Stove, New Refrigerator, New Washer/Dryer. The front yard is professionally landscaped for an incredible indoor outdoor living experience. 2 off street parking spaces available. Bike ride to DTLA, Arts District. Quick drive to all the amazing bars and restaurants and coffee shops and art galleries in DTLA; like Stumptown, Pizzanista, Blacktop Coffee, Church + State, Cafe Gratitude, Hauser & Wirth, USC County Hospital, and more! This is such a great neighborhood full of creatives and young professionals.