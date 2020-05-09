4268 Troost

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Minimum 6 month tenancy in furnished rental in special two story townhome with own private fenced patio. Distinct mid-century feel with wood beam ceilings, focal point rock fireplace, wood floors, walls of windows and sliders to completely private yard. Vintage blue kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and oven, tiled floors and authentic original counters and loads of wood cabinets. Downstairs 3/4 bath with yellow tiled shower, boomerang patterned formica counter, tiled floors. Upstairs includes two large bedrooms with access to balcony the length of the building from both bedrooms, ample storage space in each bedroom with mirrored sliders, and abundant closets and storage in the hallway. Large full bathroom with shower/tub and original pink formica counters with tiled floors. Close to private pool and washer/dryer area. Spacious open and airy feel. Best Studio city/Colfax Meadows location steps to Radford studio and Ventura Boulevard. Easy downtown and city access. Carpenter School district subject to school availability.