Last updated November 4 2019 at 5:26 PM

4268 Troost

4268 Troost Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4268 Troost Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Minimum 6 month tenancy in furnished rental in special two story townhome with own private fenced patio. Distinct mid-century feel with wood beam ceilings, focal point rock fireplace, wood floors, walls of windows and sliders to completely private yard. Vintage blue kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and oven, tiled floors and authentic original counters and loads of wood cabinets. Downstairs 3/4 bath with yellow tiled shower, boomerang patterned formica counter, tiled floors. Upstairs includes two large bedrooms with access to balcony the length of the building from both bedrooms, ample storage space in each bedroom with mirrored sliders, and abundant closets and storage in the hallway. Large full bathroom with shower/tub and original pink formica counters with tiled floors. Close to private pool and washer/dryer area. Spacious open and airy feel. Best Studio city/Colfax Meadows location steps to Radford studio and Ventura Boulevard. Easy downtown and city access. Carpenter School district subject to school availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4268 Troost have any available units?
4268 Troost doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4268 Troost have?
Some of 4268 Troost's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4268 Troost currently offering any rent specials?
4268 Troost is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4268 Troost pet-friendly?
No, 4268 Troost is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4268 Troost offer parking?
No, 4268 Troost does not offer parking.
Does 4268 Troost have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4268 Troost offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4268 Troost have a pool?
Yes, 4268 Troost has a pool.
Does 4268 Troost have accessible units?
No, 4268 Troost does not have accessible units.
Does 4268 Troost have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4268 Troost has units with dishwashers.
