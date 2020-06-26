All apartments in Los Angeles
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4268 Perlita Avenue
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

4268 Perlita Avenue

4268 Perlita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4268 Perlita Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the rear of the trendy Mews, this home welcomes you with an abundant amount of natural light and a view of the Griffith Park Mountain Peaks.
You are welcomed this contemporary home via the private patio, it delivers you to walls of glass that define the living room and kitchen. Living room is enhanced with an entertainment wall which is underlined with a fireplace. Wired and ready for you Electronic Equipment and Flat Screen TV.
Teh en-suite master bedroom is separated from the family bedrooms which share a bath. The laundry is conveniently located the second floor. The has stained concrete floors on the entertaining first floor and hardwood stairs and bedroom floors. Master bath with brilliant light marble counter and tub and shower. Double garage is attached and seller has installed a charger for your EV. The Mews has become the place to be with easy access to downtown and all Glendale has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4268 Perlita Avenue have any available units?
4268 Perlita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4268 Perlita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4268 Perlita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4268 Perlita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4268 Perlita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4268 Perlita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4268 Perlita Avenue offers parking.
Does 4268 Perlita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4268 Perlita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4268 Perlita Avenue have a pool?
No, 4268 Perlita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4268 Perlita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4268 Perlita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4268 Perlita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4268 Perlita Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4268 Perlita Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4268 Perlita Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
