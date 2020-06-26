4268 Perlita Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the rear of the trendy Mews, this home welcomes you with an abundant amount of natural light and a view of the Griffith Park Mountain Peaks.

You are welcomed this contemporary home via the private patio, it delivers you to walls of glass that define the living room and kitchen. Living room is enhanced with an entertainment wall which is underlined with a fireplace. Wired and ready for you Electronic Equipment and Flat Screen TV.

Teh en-suite master bedroom is separated from the family bedrooms which share a bath. The laundry is conveniently located the second floor. The has stained concrete floors on the entertaining first floor and hardwood stairs and bedroom floors. Master bath with brilliant light marble counter and tub and shower. Double garage is attached and seller has installed a charger for your EV. The Mews has become the place to be with easy access to downtown and all Glendale has to offer.