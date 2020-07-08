4247 9TH Avenue

Amenities

Lovingly referred to as "El Palacio" (The Palace), this majestic Spanish Style Duplex has been completely remodeled, renovated, and adorned with artistic touches. There are two units available, situated on a large corner lot with two separate/different street addresses. Each two-story unit is extremely private and feels more like its own Single Family Home. 4247 9th Ave is the larger unit at just over 2,000 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Features two private upstairs terraces, one private downstairs patio with outdoor/garden access, and a two-car garage. 4238 Garthwaite Ave is approximately 1,700 sq ft with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Features one private upstairs terrace and a single car garage. There is a shared backyard/courtyard with an in-ground hot tub. Both units have been completely upgraded and renovated. Brand new stainless steel appliances with laundry machines in both units. You must see to believe!