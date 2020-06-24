All apartments in Los Angeles
424 S Westmoreland Avenue

424 South Westmoreland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

424 South Westmoreland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Rampart Village

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath condo in privately gated community now available in the center of Los Angeles! First floor end-unit condo comes with LED recessed lighting, new flooring, fresh paint, and central AC/heat. Kitchen is upgraded with stainless steel appliances, cabinetry & quartz countertops, while Baths are upgraded with new plumbing fixtures, vanities, tile, and more! Home is ready to move in today! Conveniently located near markets, restaurants, and public transportation. Association amenities include pool and laundry rooms on each floor. Elevator accessible subterranean garage with 2 tandem assigned parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 S Westmoreland Avenue have any available units?
424 S Westmoreland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 S Westmoreland Avenue have?
Some of 424 S Westmoreland Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 S Westmoreland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
424 S Westmoreland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 S Westmoreland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 424 S Westmoreland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 424 S Westmoreland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 424 S Westmoreland Avenue offers parking.
Does 424 S Westmoreland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 S Westmoreland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 S Westmoreland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 424 S Westmoreland Avenue has a pool.
Does 424 S Westmoreland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 424 S Westmoreland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 424 S Westmoreland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 424 S Westmoreland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
