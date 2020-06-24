424 S Westmoreland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath condo in privately gated community now available in the center of Los Angeles! First floor end-unit condo comes with LED recessed lighting, new flooring, fresh paint, and central AC/heat. Kitchen is upgraded with stainless steel appliances, cabinetry & quartz countertops, while Baths are upgraded with new plumbing fixtures, vanities, tile, and more! Home is ready to move in today! Conveniently located near markets, restaurants, and public transportation. Association amenities include pool and laundry rooms on each floor. Elevator accessible subterranean garage with 2 tandem assigned parking spaces.