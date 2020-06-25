All apartments in Los Angeles
4239 Glenmuir Avenue
Last updated June 24 2019 at 6:11 PM

4239 Glenmuir Avenue

4239 Glenmuir Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4239 Glenmuir Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Very Rare opportunity available! Amazing Mt. Washington home feels like a private mountain cabin hideaway! Situated on a stunning hillside surrounded by plants and multiple decks to entertain and beautiful views from every direction this is a very unique home offering the seclusion of your very own shangrila. Nicely upgraded with original cork floors, fire place, hot tub, solar panels, tankless water heater, outdoor lighting and plenty of storage, light and bright from every angle with loads of windows and french doors. In the living room you will find a stairway hatch that leads to a finished lower level perfect for a den or second bedroom with a private 1/2 bath and access to private patios and decks. This house is also zoned for the very sought after Mt. Washington Elementary. Gardener, washer & dryer and all kitchen appliances included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4239 Glenmuir Avenue have any available units?
4239 Glenmuir Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4239 Glenmuir Avenue have?
Some of 4239 Glenmuir Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4239 Glenmuir Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4239 Glenmuir Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4239 Glenmuir Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4239 Glenmuir Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4239 Glenmuir Avenue offer parking?
No, 4239 Glenmuir Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4239 Glenmuir Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4239 Glenmuir Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4239 Glenmuir Avenue have a pool?
No, 4239 Glenmuir Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4239 Glenmuir Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4239 Glenmuir Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4239 Glenmuir Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4239 Glenmuir Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
