4239 Glenmuir Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Very Rare opportunity available! Amazing Mt. Washington home feels like a private mountain cabin hideaway! Situated on a stunning hillside surrounded by plants and multiple decks to entertain and beautiful views from every direction this is a very unique home offering the seclusion of your very own shangrila. Nicely upgraded with original cork floors, fire place, hot tub, solar panels, tankless water heater, outdoor lighting and plenty of storage, light and bright from every angle with loads of windows and french doors. In the living room you will find a stairway hatch that leads to a finished lower level perfect for a den or second bedroom with a private 1/2 bath and access to private patios and decks. This house is also zoned for the very sought after Mt. Washington Elementary. Gardener, washer & dryer and all kitchen appliances included.