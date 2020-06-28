4230 48th St

Amenities
This cozy 1 bed, 1 bath upstairs condo is located in a quiet complex near public transportation, shopping, freeways, a couple parks and plenty of entertainment! The complex features secured entry, a shared laundry room and one off street parking spot. The updated unit features newer carpet, a fireplace in the living room and a nice sized bedroom with a walk-in closet. The kitchen boasts tile flooring, granite counters, nice wooden cabinets and all appliances included (stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave). For your comfort the unit a wall A/C in the living room and a wall heater in the bedroom. This unit wont last long, give us a call today!