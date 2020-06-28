All apartments in Los Angeles
4224 ALCOVE Avenue
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:05 AM

4224 ALCOVE Avenue

4224 Alcove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4224 Alcove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Cute 2 bed, 1 bath home, on huge 10,779 sq ft gated property. Hardwood floors & large picture windows throughout. Huge living room with cozy fireplace, formal dining and eat in kitchen. Kitchen includes a fridge, 4 burner stove, newer dishwasher and breakfast area, & is tastefully updated with a 50's dining built-in booth. Separate Utility room with side by side washer & dryer are both included. Ceiling fans in most rooms and almost brand new central air-conditioning. Detached 2 car garage at the end of long driveway. Park 6 cars or more behind gate in the driveway. Pomegranate, grapefruit and lemon trees, with huge grassy yard. Located on quiet tree lined street, near canyons, freeways, studios, restaurants and shops on Ventura Blvd and the exciting new $100-million Sportsman's Landing retail center with 23 shops and restaurants, an Erewhon Organic Grocer & Cafe and an Equinox gym, all just a few blocks away. Don't miss this home !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4224 ALCOVE Avenue have any available units?
4224 ALCOVE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4224 ALCOVE Avenue have?
Some of 4224 ALCOVE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4224 ALCOVE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4224 ALCOVE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4224 ALCOVE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4224 ALCOVE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4224 ALCOVE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4224 ALCOVE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4224 ALCOVE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4224 ALCOVE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4224 ALCOVE Avenue have a pool?
No, 4224 ALCOVE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4224 ALCOVE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4224 ALCOVE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4224 ALCOVE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4224 ALCOVE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
