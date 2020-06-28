4224 ALCOVE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Cute 2 bed, 1 bath home, on huge 10,779 sq ft gated property. Hardwood floors & large picture windows throughout. Huge living room with cozy fireplace, formal dining and eat in kitchen. Kitchen includes a fridge, 4 burner stove, newer dishwasher and breakfast area, & is tastefully updated with a 50's dining built-in booth. Separate Utility room with side by side washer & dryer are both included. Ceiling fans in most rooms and almost brand new central air-conditioning. Detached 2 car garage at the end of long driveway. Park 6 cars or more behind gate in the driveway. Pomegranate, grapefruit and lemon trees, with huge grassy yard. Located on quiet tree lined street, near canyons, freeways, studios, restaurants and shops on Ventura Blvd and the exciting new $100-million Sportsman's Landing retail center with 23 shops and restaurants, an Erewhon Organic Grocer & Cafe and an Equinox gym, all just a few blocks away. Don't miss this home !