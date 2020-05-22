All apartments in Los Angeles
4219 ROMA Court

4219 Roma Court · No Longer Available
Location

4219 Roma Court, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Introducing "Windswept" - Perfectly situated on a sun-drenched corner lot at the foot of the Lighthouse Bridge, this Cape Cod masterpiece was reimagined in 2019 with a lavish makeover. Featuring epic ocean views, Windswept is just steps to the sand and a short stroll to exciting restaurants, shopping and the marina. The 3-story light filled residence features 3 bdrms including a master suite with cathedral ceiling, 3 stunning new bathrooms by "Boffi", large gourmet kitchen plus formal dining, living and family rooms and loft ideal for home office. Custom finishes include gorgeous hardwood, stone and designer tile flooring, beveled french doors, 2 wood burning fireplaces, sculptural onyx fireplace and nearly 2000 sq. ft. of private outdoor living space including an expansive teak deck, 31' heated lap pool and impressive teak walls, railings and gates. Windswept epitomizes the quintessential California beach house and indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Furnishings shown not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4219 ROMA Court have any available units?
4219 ROMA Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4219 ROMA Court have?
Some of 4219 ROMA Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4219 ROMA Court currently offering any rent specials?
4219 ROMA Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4219 ROMA Court pet-friendly?
No, 4219 ROMA Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4219 ROMA Court offer parking?
Yes, 4219 ROMA Court offers parking.
Does 4219 ROMA Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4219 ROMA Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4219 ROMA Court have a pool?
Yes, 4219 ROMA Court has a pool.
Does 4219 ROMA Court have accessible units?
No, 4219 ROMA Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4219 ROMA Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4219 ROMA Court does not have units with dishwashers.

