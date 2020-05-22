4219 ROMA Court

Amenities

Introducing "Windswept" - Perfectly situated on a sun-drenched corner lot at the foot of the Lighthouse Bridge, this Cape Cod masterpiece was reimagined in 2019 with a lavish makeover. Featuring epic ocean views, Windswept is just steps to the sand and a short stroll to exciting restaurants, shopping and the marina. The 3-story light filled residence features 3 bdrms including a master suite with cathedral ceiling, 3 stunning new bathrooms by "Boffi", large gourmet kitchen plus formal dining, living and family rooms and loft ideal for home office. Custom finishes include gorgeous hardwood, stone and designer tile flooring, beveled french doors, 2 wood burning fireplaces, sculptural onyx fireplace and nearly 2000 sq. ft. of private outdoor living space including an expansive teak deck, 31' heated lap pool and impressive teak walls, railings and gates. Windswept epitomizes the quintessential California beach house and indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Furnishings shown not included.