4211 REDWOOD Avenue

Upscale living in the Marina Arts District! South-facing 2 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms on the third level of this contemporary condo building. Featuring an open floor plan, living room has wood flooring, recessed lighting, and a beautiful balcony. A modern kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, gas stove, and custom wood cabinets. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets and marble-tiled bathrooms. Full-size washer and dryer inside the unit. Central air & heat. 2 assigned parking spaces. Condo complex has a community sun deck, barbeque grill, and fire pit. Conveniently located within the Silicon Beach vicinity, this home is just seconds away from the Marina Marketplace, AMC dine-in theaters, Equinox gym, restaurants, and grocery stores.