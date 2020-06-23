All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4211 REDWOOD Avenue

4211 Redwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4211 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
media room
Upscale living in the Marina Arts District! South-facing 2 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms on the third level of this contemporary condo building. Featuring an open floor plan, living room has wood flooring, recessed lighting, and a beautiful balcony. A modern kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, gas stove, and custom wood cabinets. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets and marble-tiled bathrooms. Full-size washer and dryer inside the unit. Central air & heat. 2 assigned parking spaces. Condo complex has a community sun deck, barbeque grill, and fire pit. Conveniently located within the Silicon Beach vicinity, this home is just seconds away from the Marina Marketplace, AMC dine-in theaters, Equinox gym, restaurants, and grocery stores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4211 REDWOOD Avenue have any available units?
4211 REDWOOD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4211 REDWOOD Avenue have?
Some of 4211 REDWOOD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4211 REDWOOD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4211 REDWOOD Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4211 REDWOOD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4211 REDWOOD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4211 REDWOOD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4211 REDWOOD Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4211 REDWOOD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4211 REDWOOD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4211 REDWOOD Avenue have a pool?
No, 4211 REDWOOD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4211 REDWOOD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4211 REDWOOD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4211 REDWOOD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4211 REDWOOD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
