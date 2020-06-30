All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4208 Laurelgrove Avenue
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:53 AM

4208 Laurelgrove Avenue

4208 Laurelgrove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4208 Laurelgrove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Stunning Remodeled Classic Traditional 5 Bedroom Home Located in the Highly Desirable Laurelgrove Footbridge Area of Studio City!! This California Style Property has a Gated Courtyard Entrance that Opens onto a Light and Bright Formal Entry! The Spacious Floor Plan Features Smart Home Technology, Newly Installed Wood Floors, Recessed Lighting, Newly Painted Interior, Plantation Shutters, French Doors!! The Formal Living Room with a Fireplace Overlooks the Gated Courtyard! The Formal Dining Room Opens onto The Remodeled Chef's Country Kitchen with Newly Installed Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Designed Cabinetry, and a Breakfast Area Overlooking the Backyard Gardens! The Spacious Family Room with a Wet Bar Area also enjoys Access from its French Doors to The Patio and Landscaped Fenced Yard!! This Amazing Home's Master Suite Retreat has been Designed with 3 Spacious Walk-In Closets!! The Secondary Bedrooms have All Been Updated with Ceiling Fans and Huge Closets!! This Outstanding Property is Located in the Carpenter School District with Easy Access to Dining and Shopping on Ventura Boulevard!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4208 Laurelgrove Avenue have any available units?
4208 Laurelgrove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4208 Laurelgrove Avenue have?
Some of 4208 Laurelgrove Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4208 Laurelgrove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4208 Laurelgrove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4208 Laurelgrove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4208 Laurelgrove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4208 Laurelgrove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4208 Laurelgrove Avenue offers parking.
Does 4208 Laurelgrove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4208 Laurelgrove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4208 Laurelgrove Avenue have a pool?
No, 4208 Laurelgrove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4208 Laurelgrove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4208 Laurelgrove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4208 Laurelgrove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4208 Laurelgrove Avenue has units with dishwashers.

