4208 Laurelgrove Avenue

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking

Stunning Remodeled Classic Traditional 5 Bedroom Home Located in the Highly Desirable Laurelgrove Footbridge Area of Studio City!! This California Style Property has a Gated Courtyard Entrance that Opens onto a Light and Bright Formal Entry! The Spacious Floor Plan Features Smart Home Technology, Newly Installed Wood Floors, Recessed Lighting, Newly Painted Interior, Plantation Shutters, French Doors!! The Formal Living Room with a Fireplace Overlooks the Gated Courtyard! The Formal Dining Room Opens onto The Remodeled Chef's Country Kitchen with Newly Installed Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Designed Cabinetry, and a Breakfast Area Overlooking the Backyard Gardens! The Spacious Family Room with a Wet Bar Area also enjoys Access from its French Doors to The Patio and Landscaped Fenced Yard!! This Amazing Home's Master Suite Retreat has been Designed with 3 Spacious Walk-In Closets!! The Secondary Bedrooms have All Been Updated with Ceiling Fans and Huge Closets!! This Outstanding Property is Located in the Carpenter School District with Easy Access to Dining and Shopping on Ventura Boulevard!!