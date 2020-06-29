All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

4201 Via Marisol #242

4201 Via Marisol · No Longer Available
Location

4201 Via Marisol, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
Luxury Style Condo! - This condo is truly indoor and outdoor luxury nestled atop Montery Hills. The facilities feature secured access, community pool/spa, dry sauna, gym and rec room. This spacious two bedroom, two bathroom unit is tastefully upgraded with remodeled kitchen, brand new bathrooms, recessed lighting, and new paint. The large master suite has an over sized walk-in closet and newly remodeled bathroom with his and hers sinks. Newly remodeled kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, reverse osmosis water dispenser, and even a kitchen nook. Spacious private balcony overlooking plush greener. Other amenities included are 2 parking spaces, central air, in suite washer/dryer, high ceilings, luxury blinds and much more!

If you have any questions about the application process, please do not hesitate to contact our office.

GPM
REALTOR - CA DRE 01995788

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5453499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 Via Marisol #242 have any available units?
4201 Via Marisol #242 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 Via Marisol #242 have?
Some of 4201 Via Marisol #242's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 Via Marisol #242 currently offering any rent specials?
4201 Via Marisol #242 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 Via Marisol #242 pet-friendly?
No, 4201 Via Marisol #242 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4201 Via Marisol #242 offer parking?
Yes, 4201 Via Marisol #242 offers parking.
Does 4201 Via Marisol #242 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4201 Via Marisol #242 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 Via Marisol #242 have a pool?
Yes, 4201 Via Marisol #242 has a pool.
Does 4201 Via Marisol #242 have accessible units?
No, 4201 Via Marisol #242 does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 Via Marisol #242 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4201 Via Marisol #242 does not have units with dishwashers.
