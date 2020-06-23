All apartments in Los Angeles
4200 Nogales Dr

4200 Nogales Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4200 Nogales Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
A Stunning View home that stand out from othersand . As you will see no expenses has been spared so that you can enjoy your stay within the resort. The house offers four (4) bedrooms, Two (2) Master bedrooms two (2) Standard bedrooms. Viking kitchen appliance with fully furnished kitchen cabinets. The outdoor kitchen gives you the option for dinning at night with the backyard and the pool lights led giving you that extra bit of peacefulness and tranquility. Extremely quiet and classy neighborhood that seats right above the beautiful prestigious Breamar Country Club and the Golf Course . 2-3 miles from the major Street with all the great restaurants, shopping and easy HWY entrance. Please Note that the owner will not allow any party, events or filming at this residence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4200 Nogales Dr have any available units?
4200 Nogales Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4200 Nogales Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4200 Nogales Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4200 Nogales Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4200 Nogales Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4200 Nogales Dr offer parking?
No, 4200 Nogales Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4200 Nogales Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4200 Nogales Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4200 Nogales Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4200 Nogales Dr has a pool.
Does 4200 Nogales Dr have accessible units?
No, 4200 Nogales Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4200 Nogales Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4200 Nogales Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4200 Nogales Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4200 Nogales Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
