4200 Nogales Dr

Amenities

pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities pool

A Stunning View home that stand out from othersand . As you will see no expenses has been spared so that you can enjoy your stay within the resort. The house offers four (4) bedrooms, Two (2) Master bedrooms two (2) Standard bedrooms. Viking kitchen appliance with fully furnished kitchen cabinets. The outdoor kitchen gives you the option for dinning at night with the backyard and the pool lights led giving you that extra bit of peacefulness and tranquility. Extremely quiet and classy neighborhood that seats right above the beautiful prestigious Breamar Country Club and the Golf Course . 2-3 miles from the major Street with all the great restaurants, shopping and easy HWY entrance. Please Note that the owner will not allow any party, events or filming at this residence.