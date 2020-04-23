420 S Manhattan Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This apartment is a beautiful *newly renovated* and spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located in korea town!!!

The apartment features a bright atmosphere, open concepts, elegant counter-tops, all new stainless steel appliances and willow pine flooring throughout the apartment.

Additionally, this unit receives lot's of natural light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.



Apartment features:

*open floor plan*

*living-room/dinning room*

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*microwave*

*elegant counter-tops*

*lots of kitchen cabinet space*

*freshly painted*

*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*

*willow pine flooring*

*spot lights in living room*

*lots of natural light*

*a/c in unit*



building complex features:

*common area for tenants use*

*laundry on site*



utilities:

water and trash included!!!



just minutes from 101, 110, 5, 10 freeways!



Nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college

conveniently located near korea-town/mid wilshire/downtown la

near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood



monthly rent $1,750.00, DEPOSIT $1,750.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00

12 month lease



please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278



(RLNE4798189)