420 S Manhattan Pl

Location

420 South Manhattan Place, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a beautiful *newly renovated* and spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located in korea town!!!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, open concepts, elegant counter-tops, all new stainless steel appliances and willow pine flooring throughout the apartment.
Additionally, this unit receives lot's of natural light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.

Apartment features:
*open floor plan*
*living-room/dinning room*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*microwave*
*elegant counter-tops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freshly painted*
*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*willow pine flooring*
*spot lights in living room*
*lots of natural light*
*a/c in unit*

building complex features:
*common area for tenants use*
*laundry on site*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

just minutes from 101, 110, 5, 10 freeways!

Nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college
conveniently located near korea-town/mid wilshire/downtown la
near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood

monthly rent $1,750.00, DEPOSIT $1,750.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4798189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

