Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
419 Redfield Ave
Last updated August 30 2019 at 4:24 PM

419 Redfield Ave

419 Redfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

419 Redfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1b14a0803e ---- This is a great home located in a perfect location. The house is a secluded back house and is on a calm, quiet street in the Monterey Hills neighborhood. The home has a massive front living room with tiled floors, bar and fireplace. There is also a formal dining room or additional living room with access to a back patio. The kitchen is large and comes with ample amounts of cupboard and counter space. The kitchen has a new stainless dishwasher. The home has a master bedroom/bathroom suite and comes with a large jetted tub. This is a great home in a perfect location. Please schedule an appointment with Real Property Management to view the property! Move in costs: $2,900 - Rent $2,900 - Deposit $175 - Resident Service Fee $40 - Application Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Redfield Ave have any available units?
419 Redfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 Redfield Ave have?
Some of 419 Redfield Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 Redfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
419 Redfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Redfield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 419 Redfield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 419 Redfield Ave offer parking?
No, 419 Redfield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 419 Redfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 Redfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Redfield Ave have a pool?
No, 419 Redfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 419 Redfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 419 Redfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Redfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 Redfield Ave has units with dishwashers.

