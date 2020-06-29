419 Redfield Ave

Amenities

This is a great home located in a perfect location. The house is a secluded back house and is on a calm, quiet street in the Monterey Hills neighborhood. The home has a massive front living room with tiled floors, bar and fireplace. There is also a formal dining room or additional living room with access to a back patio. The kitchen is large and comes with ample amounts of cupboard and counter space. The kitchen has a new stainless dishwasher. The home has a master bedroom/bathroom suite and comes with a large jetted tub. This is a great home in a perfect location. Move in costs: $2,900 - Rent $2,900 - Deposit $175 - Resident Service Fee $40 - Application Fee