Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4180 Wilshire Boulevard

4180 Wilshire Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

4180 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
PARKMILE VILLAS – BUILT TO LIVE, BUILT TO LAST. ParkMile Villas hosts an intimate community of just 29 luxury
condominiums. ParkMile Villas offers attractive three-bedroom condominiums which boast two-and-a-half bathrooms, spacious
floor plans of 1,790 square feet, and generous private balconies. ParkMile Villas have meticulously executed living spaces
featuring the height of contemporary interior design. Constructed by seasoned builders making use of the finest materials, these
exquisite homes have sleek fixtures and fittings throughout; including Italian cabinetry, hardwood floors, custom tiling, and
stainless steel appliances. Rare Opportunity to own THE MODELED HOME unit #202 out of 29 units in the building! Model Unit
202 Upgrade List: --Refrigerator --Washer and Dryer --Hardwood floor each rooms --Venetian plaster at the living room and den
--Each room has designed painting --Wood shutter (each rooms , living room and kitchen) --Chandelier at the dining area --Crown
molding at the master bedroom -- Bidet at the master bathroom LUXURY INTERIOR DESIGN & WELL- MANICURED ROOFTOP
GARDEN WITH PANORAMIC VIEWS Centrally located, those fortunate enough to call ParkMile Villas home can access Beverly
Hills, West Hollywood and downtown Los Angeles in just a twenty-minute drive. The gorgeous California coastline and LAX can
be reached in under thirty minutes. LEASE TO OWN OPTIONAL/SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM LEASE AVAILABLE...FULLY FURNISHED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4180 Wilshire Boulevard have any available units?
4180 Wilshire Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4180 Wilshire Boulevard have?
Some of 4180 Wilshire Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4180 Wilshire Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4180 Wilshire Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4180 Wilshire Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4180 Wilshire Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4180 Wilshire Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4180 Wilshire Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4180 Wilshire Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4180 Wilshire Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4180 Wilshire Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4180 Wilshire Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4180 Wilshire Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 4180 Wilshire Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 4180 Wilshire Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4180 Wilshire Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
