4180 Wilshire Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator

PARKMILE VILLAS – BUILT TO LIVE, BUILT TO LAST. ParkMile Villas hosts an intimate community of just 29 luxury

condominiums. ParkMile Villas offers attractive three-bedroom condominiums which boast two-and-a-half bathrooms, spacious

floor plans of 1,790 square feet, and generous private balconies. ParkMile Villas have meticulously executed living spaces

featuring the height of contemporary interior design. Constructed by seasoned builders making use of the finest materials, these

exquisite homes have sleek fixtures and fittings throughout; including Italian cabinetry, hardwood floors, custom tiling, and

stainless steel appliances. Rare Opportunity to own THE MODELED HOME unit #202 out of 29 units in the building! Model Unit

202 Upgrade List: --Refrigerator --Washer and Dryer --Hardwood floor each rooms --Venetian plaster at the living room and den

--Each room has designed painting --Wood shutter (each rooms , living room and kitchen) --Chandelier at the dining area --Crown

molding at the master bedroom -- Bidet at the master bathroom LUXURY INTERIOR DESIGN & WELL- MANICURED ROOFTOP

GARDEN WITH PANORAMIC VIEWS Centrally located, those fortunate enough to call ParkMile Villas home can access Beverly

Hills, West Hollywood and downtown Los Angeles in just a twenty-minute drive. The gorgeous California coastline and LAX can

be reached in under thirty minutes. LEASE TO OWN OPTIONAL/SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM LEASE AVAILABLE...FULLY FURNISHED.