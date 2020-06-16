All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
4180 WILSHIRE Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4180 WILSHIRE Boulevard

4180 Wilshire Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4180 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great view!! Four paned windows and double wall at master bedroom. It completely blocks the noises from main street. Attractive three-bedroom plus den condominiums which boast two-and-a-half bathrooms, spacious floor plans and generous private balconies. meticulously executed living spaces featuring the height of contemporary interior design. high-gloss Italian cabinetry, hardwood floors, chic custom-designed tiling, contemporary designer vanity lights in the bathroom and top of the line stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. It can be shown from Nov 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4180 WILSHIRE Boulevard have any available units?
4180 WILSHIRE Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4180 WILSHIRE Boulevard have?
Some of 4180 WILSHIRE Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4180 WILSHIRE Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4180 WILSHIRE Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4180 WILSHIRE Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4180 WILSHIRE Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4180 WILSHIRE Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4180 WILSHIRE Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 4180 WILSHIRE Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4180 WILSHIRE Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4180 WILSHIRE Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4180 WILSHIRE Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4180 WILSHIRE Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4180 WILSHIRE Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4180 WILSHIRE Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4180 WILSHIRE Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
