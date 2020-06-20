417 SUNSET Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage new construction

Light & Bright Venice Chic. Soaring wood-paneled ceilings, top-of-the-line materials, and clean lines draw you into this gorgeous new construction home! Walk into the airy & open first floor that flows naturally for evening parties or for relaxing weekend afternoons. The bright living room faces south for plenty of natural light, while the patio sliding doors push all the way back to beautifully connect w/ the outdoor patio. The luxurious chef's kitchen features a large island w/ seating for three, integrated Bosch appliances, and a modern yet warm white & wood color palette. A downstairs bedroom suite completes the first floor, while on the second level, the other two bedrooms capture your attention, especially the fabulous two-level master suite and attached four-piece master bathroom with dual vanities. Get imaginative with the third floor with two living spaces that can be designed for an office, workout room, play space, or perhaps a guest bedroom. Amazing location!