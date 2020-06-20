All apartments in Los Angeles
417 SUNSET Avenue

417 Sunset Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

417 Sunset Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
new construction
Light & Bright Venice Chic. Soaring wood-paneled ceilings, top-of-the-line materials, and clean lines draw you into this gorgeous new construction home! Walk into the airy & open first floor that flows naturally for evening parties or for relaxing weekend afternoons. The bright living room faces south for plenty of natural light, while the patio sliding doors push all the way back to beautifully connect w/ the outdoor patio. The luxurious chef's kitchen features a large island w/ seating for three, integrated Bosch appliances, and a modern yet warm white & wood color palette. A downstairs bedroom suite completes the first floor, while on the second level, the other two bedrooms capture your attention, especially the fabulous two-level master suite and attached four-piece master bathroom with dual vanities. Get imaginative with the third floor with two living spaces that can be designed for an office, workout room, play space, or perhaps a guest bedroom. Amazing location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 SUNSET Avenue have any available units?
417 SUNSET Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 SUNSET Avenue have?
Some of 417 SUNSET Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 SUNSET Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
417 SUNSET Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 SUNSET Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 417 SUNSET Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 417 SUNSET Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 417 SUNSET Avenue offers parking.
Does 417 SUNSET Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 417 SUNSET Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 SUNSET Avenue have a pool?
No, 417 SUNSET Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 417 SUNSET Avenue have accessible units?
No, 417 SUNSET Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 417 SUNSET Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 SUNSET Avenue has units with dishwashers.
