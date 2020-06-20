All apartments in Los Angeles
417 N Stanley Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

417 N Stanley Ave

417 North Stanley Avenue · (323) 428-5925
Location

417 North Stanley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $4600 · Avail. now

$4,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
UPDATED 3 Bed / 2 Bath UPPER DUPLEX near the GROVE - Property Id: 297930

UPPER LEVEL DUPLEX
Light, bright, refreshed and UPDATED
3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus a 4th BONUS ROOM that could be used as an office or breakfast room. HUGE master suite with large walk in closet and en suite bathroom. Bathrooms have been upgraded with new tile, vanities and plumbing fixtures.
Gorgeous granite countertops in kitchen. Kitchen appliances and in unit washer and dryer included.
Private, enclosed tiled balcony.
Brand NEW central air and heat with WiFi enabled Google Nest thermostat.
Brand new energy efficient windows.
Hardwood floors.
Brand new energy saving LED light fixtures or LED bulbs throughout the unit.
Complete re-piping, and electrical rewiring.
Lots of closet space.
Large shared backyard with grassy area.
Walking distance to Beverly Blvd, Melrose, the Grove, restaurants and Pan Pacific Park.
Run, don't walk! Units this size with so many updates don't come up very often!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297930
Property Id 297930

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5847581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 N Stanley Ave have any available units?
417 N Stanley Ave has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 N Stanley Ave have?
Some of 417 N Stanley Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 N Stanley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
417 N Stanley Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 N Stanley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 417 N Stanley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 417 N Stanley Ave offer parking?
No, 417 N Stanley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 417 N Stanley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 417 N Stanley Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 N Stanley Ave have a pool?
No, 417 N Stanley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 417 N Stanley Ave have accessible units?
No, 417 N Stanley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 417 N Stanley Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 N Stanley Ave has units with dishwashers.
