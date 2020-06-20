417 N Stanley Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

UPDATED 3 Bed / 2 Bath UPPER DUPLEX near the GROVE - Property Id: 297930



UPPER LEVEL DUPLEX

Light, bright, refreshed and UPDATED

3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus a 4th BONUS ROOM that could be used as an office or breakfast room. HUGE master suite with large walk in closet and en suite bathroom. Bathrooms have been upgraded with new tile, vanities and plumbing fixtures.

Gorgeous granite countertops in kitchen. Kitchen appliances and in unit washer and dryer included.

Private, enclosed tiled balcony.

Brand NEW central air and heat with WiFi enabled Google Nest thermostat.

Brand new energy efficient windows.

Hardwood floors.

Brand new energy saving LED light fixtures or LED bulbs throughout the unit.

Complete re-piping, and electrical rewiring.

Lots of closet space.

Large shared backyard with grassy area.

Walking distance to Beverly Blvd, Melrose, the Grove, restaurants and Pan Pacific Park.

Run, don't walk! Units this size with so many updates don't come up very often!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297930

No Pets Allowed



