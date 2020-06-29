All apartments in Los Angeles
4152 Sunnyslope Avenue

4152 Sunnyslope Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4152 Sunnyslope Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this Cape Cod beauty, an eye-catching, picturesque curb appeal, just moments after you arrive at its quiet, treelined street, South of the Boulevard. Step inside & instantly capture its sprawling presentation. This home is inlayed with large plank, bleached wood floors throughout and tiled bathrooms. The ground floor features 1 guest room with en suite bath, a second room which can be used as an office, library, etc. There is ample cabinetry, a storage closet which also serves as a hub for the home's technology system. Fit for an entertaining gourmand, this home boasts an epicurean kitchen of immense proportion, w/ a 60-inch Sub Zero Refrigeration System, Wolf Stove, 2 sinks, butler's pantry, a wine Armarium, a large, walk-in pantry w/ coated glass door. In the garden, be refreshed year-round in the sparkling, heated, in-ground swimming pool & spa. Enjoy the built-in BBQ to entertain guests & family. Allow guests to park in the driveway, inside the private, electronically, remote-controlled gate, while your car is cozy inside an epoxy-finished, 2-car garage. Upstairs is fit for large families or those with visiting guests. The Master Suite features 2 walk-in dressing rooms, a sitting area, and a vast master bath. Walk the upstairs hallway to find 3 additional en suite bedrooms, a capacious loft & a large, private laundry room. Geologically superior for its close proximity to schools, shopping, freeways, banks & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4152 Sunnyslope Avenue have any available units?
4152 Sunnyslope Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4152 Sunnyslope Avenue have?
Some of 4152 Sunnyslope Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4152 Sunnyslope Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4152 Sunnyslope Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4152 Sunnyslope Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4152 Sunnyslope Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4152 Sunnyslope Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4152 Sunnyslope Avenue offers parking.
Does 4152 Sunnyslope Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4152 Sunnyslope Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4152 Sunnyslope Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4152 Sunnyslope Avenue has a pool.
Does 4152 Sunnyslope Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4152 Sunnyslope Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4152 Sunnyslope Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4152 Sunnyslope Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
