4152 Sunnyslope Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage pool hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Welcome to this Cape Cod beauty, an eye-catching, picturesque curb appeal, just moments after you arrive at its quiet, treelined street, South of the Boulevard. Step inside & instantly capture its sprawling presentation. This home is inlayed with large plank, bleached wood floors throughout and tiled bathrooms. The ground floor features 1 guest room with en suite bath, a second room which can be used as an office, library, etc. There is ample cabinetry, a storage closet which also serves as a hub for the home's technology system. Fit for an entertaining gourmand, this home boasts an epicurean kitchen of immense proportion, w/ a 60-inch Sub Zero Refrigeration System, Wolf Stove, 2 sinks, butler's pantry, a wine Armarium, a large, walk-in pantry w/ coated glass door. In the garden, be refreshed year-round in the sparkling, heated, in-ground swimming pool & spa. Enjoy the built-in BBQ to entertain guests & family. Allow guests to park in the driveway, inside the private, electronically, remote-controlled gate, while your car is cozy inside an epoxy-finished, 2-car garage. Upstairs is fit for large families or those with visiting guests. The Master Suite features 2 walk-in dressing rooms, a sitting area, and a vast master bath. Walk the upstairs hallway to find 3 additional en suite bedrooms, a capacious loft & a large, private laundry room. Geologically superior for its close proximity to schools, shopping, freeways, banks & restaurants.