Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

415 ROSE Avenue

415 Rose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

415 Rose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
2+2 smartly updated bungalow in the heart of Venice! This unit is sparkling clean and located just blocks from the ocean. Venice's favorite restaurants Cafe Gratitude, Gjusta, American Beauty, etc. are at your doorstep! Bedrooms are good size (1 King/1 Queen) with newly refreshed ensuite baths. Nicely equipped kitchen w/Microwave, Refrigerator, Stove and full size Washer/Dryer. Tile flooring and Ceiling fans in living and "Master". Large open area to create both dining and living spaces. Large outdoor partially covered patio with additional stadium seating area to watch the world wander by. 1 assigned off-street parking space. Security keypad entry/gated access. Fully fenced for privacy. Water and trash included. Unit is also available furnished at $3800/mo. 1+ yr lease. This will go quickly so call today to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 ROSE Avenue have any available units?
415 ROSE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 ROSE Avenue have?
Some of 415 ROSE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 ROSE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
415 ROSE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 ROSE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 415 ROSE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 415 ROSE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 415 ROSE Avenue offers parking.
Does 415 ROSE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 ROSE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 ROSE Avenue have a pool?
No, 415 ROSE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 415 ROSE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 415 ROSE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 415 ROSE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 ROSE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
