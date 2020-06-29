415 ROSE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

2+2 smartly updated bungalow in the heart of Venice! This unit is sparkling clean and located just blocks from the ocean. Venice's favorite restaurants Cafe Gratitude, Gjusta, American Beauty, etc. are at your doorstep! Bedrooms are good size (1 King/1 Queen) with newly refreshed ensuite baths. Nicely equipped kitchen w/Microwave, Refrigerator, Stove and full size Washer/Dryer. Tile flooring and Ceiling fans in living and "Master". Large open area to create both dining and living spaces. Large outdoor partially covered patio with additional stadium seating area to watch the world wander by. 1 assigned off-street parking space. Security keypad entry/gated access. Fully fenced for privacy. Water and trash included. Unit is also available furnished at $3800/mo. 1+ yr lease. This will go quickly so call today to view!