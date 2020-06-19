All apartments in Los Angeles
4141 Via Marisol #211

4141 Via Marisol · (310) 904-3139
Location

4141 Via Marisol, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Arroyo Seco

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4141 Via Marisol #211 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
MONTEREY HILLS REMODELED 2-BR/ 1-BATH w/ Full-Modern Kitchen, Washer & Dryer, 2 Parking Spots, Pool, Spa, Tennis, PETS! - * Exclusive Hilltop Enclave of Monterey Hills
* Close to Highland Park, Downtown LA, and Old Town Pasadena with 110-Freeway Easy Access
* The Community Common Areas feature Breezeways and Beautifully Landscaped Courtyards
* Remodeled Condo
* Entry Foyer
* Full Kitchen with Fridge, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Ample Cabinetry, Granite Counters
* Formal Dining Room
* Amazing Natural Lighting
* Large Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace that opens on to the Inspiring Balcony
* Serene Master Suite offers an Oversize Walk-In Closet, a Dressing Area, and Luminous Laminate Floors
* A Convertible Office
* Washer & Dryer
* 2 Garage Parking Spaces
* Pool, Spa, Tennis Courts, Controlled Access
* Pets Allowed per screening- Pet Rent & Deposit

For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8am-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After hours, please contact Cris via text at 310.904.3139 or email cgunther@eglproperties.com!

(RLNE5768194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

