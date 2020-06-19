4141 Via Marisol #211

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

MONTEREY HILLS REMODELED 2-BR/ 1-BATH w/ Full-Modern Kitchen, Washer & Dryer, 2 Parking Spots, Pool, Spa, Tennis, PETS! - * Exclusive Hilltop Enclave of Monterey Hills

* Close to Highland Park, Downtown LA, and Old Town Pasadena with 110-Freeway Easy Access

* The Community Common Areas feature Breezeways and Beautifully Landscaped Courtyards

* Remodeled Condo

* Entry Foyer

* Full Kitchen with Fridge, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Ample Cabinetry, Granite Counters

* Formal Dining Room

* Amazing Natural Lighting

* Large Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace that opens on to the Inspiring Balcony

* Serene Master Suite offers an Oversize Walk-In Closet, a Dressing Area, and Luminous Laminate Floors

* A Convertible Office

* Washer & Dryer

* 2 Garage Parking Spaces

* Pool, Spa, Tennis Courts, Controlled Access

* Pets Allowed per screening- Pet Rent & Deposit



For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8am-5pm), please contact



