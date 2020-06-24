All apartments in Los Angeles
414 VENICE Way
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

414 VENICE Way

414 Venice Way · No Longer Available
Location

414 Venice Way, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stylish Architectural home seconds to Abbot Kinney & the Beach! Enter into an open floor-plan on the main level w/ floor to ceiling windows & sliders which infuse this voluminous space w/ natural light, a fireplace which is the centerpiece to your living space, polished concrete radiant floors that flow into the spacious gourmet kitchen w/ beautiful carrera counters, high end built-in stainless steel appliances, ample mahogany cabinetry & glass mosaic tile back splash. Move up the floating staircase which adds the perfect architectural touch & enjoy your mezzanine space ideal for your home office or creative space along w/ 2 large bdrms that finish off this floor & designer baths. 3rd floor is complete w/ two more bdrms including over sized master bdrm & bath that leaves nothing to the imagination. Spectacular roof deck w/ 360 degree city, mountain views - perfect for entertaining! This home is true Venice living at its best! Please see private remarks for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 VENICE Way have any available units?
414 VENICE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 VENICE Way have?
Some of 414 VENICE Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 VENICE Way currently offering any rent specials?
414 VENICE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 VENICE Way pet-friendly?
No, 414 VENICE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 414 VENICE Way offer parking?
Yes, 414 VENICE Way offers parking.
Does 414 VENICE Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 414 VENICE Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 VENICE Way have a pool?
No, 414 VENICE Way does not have a pool.
Does 414 VENICE Way have accessible units?
No, 414 VENICE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 414 VENICE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 414 VENICE Way has units with dishwashers.
