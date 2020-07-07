Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 414 N Coronado St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
414 N Coronado St
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
414 N Coronado St
414 Coronado Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
414 Coronado Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
About the unit:
Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Great Closet Space
Eat in Kitchen
Stove and Fridge Included
Street Parking Only
No Laundry On Site
12 Month Lease
(RLNE3459168)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 414 N Coronado St have any available units?
414 N Coronado St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 414 N Coronado St have?
Some of 414 N Coronado St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 414 N Coronado St currently offering any rent specials?
414 N Coronado St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 N Coronado St pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 N Coronado St is pet friendly.
Does 414 N Coronado St offer parking?
No, 414 N Coronado St does not offer parking.
Does 414 N Coronado St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 N Coronado St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 N Coronado St have a pool?
No, 414 N Coronado St does not have a pool.
Does 414 N Coronado St have accessible units?
No, 414 N Coronado St does not have accessible units.
Does 414 N Coronado St have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 N Coronado St does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Sublet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College