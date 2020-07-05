All apartments in Los Angeles
413 Wheeling Way
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

413 Wheeling Way

413 Wheeling Way · No Longer Available
Location

413 Wheeling Way, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious, pet friendly, renovated house with views - Property Id: 212119

Looking for a place to call home? Check out this newly renovated home in Highland Park's Hermon district with views of Arroyo Seco Park.

There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the main level and an XL master suite or bonus area on the lower level that has an ensuite bathroom, 2 walk-in closets, and access to the garden.

Enjoy open concept styling throughout, with upscale features such as Carrera marble, custom cabinetry, hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, fireplace, central air and heat, and Nest thermostat.

It comes with 2 garage parking spots and easy street parking. Brand new Washer/dryer in unit. Nearby there is Del Frisco's organic supermarket (walking distance), York Blvd & Figueroa Blvd (shopping, dining), easy access to the 110. Flexible move-in date.

Pets allowed upon approval and with a pet deposit- NO BREED RESTRICTIONS.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/212119
Property Id 212119

(RLNE5498951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Wheeling Way have any available units?
413 Wheeling Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 Wheeling Way have?
Some of 413 Wheeling Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Wheeling Way currently offering any rent specials?
413 Wheeling Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Wheeling Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 Wheeling Way is pet friendly.
Does 413 Wheeling Way offer parking?
Yes, 413 Wheeling Way offers parking.
Does 413 Wheeling Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 413 Wheeling Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Wheeling Way have a pool?
No, 413 Wheeling Way does not have a pool.
Does 413 Wheeling Way have accessible units?
No, 413 Wheeling Way does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Wheeling Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 Wheeling Way has units with dishwashers.

