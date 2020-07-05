413 Wheeling Way

Amenities

Spacious, pet friendly, renovated house with views - Property Id: 212119



Looking for a place to call home? Check out this newly renovated home in Highland Park's Hermon district with views of Arroyo Seco Park.



There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the main level and an XL master suite or bonus area on the lower level that has an ensuite bathroom, 2 walk-in closets, and access to the garden.



Enjoy open concept styling throughout, with upscale features such as Carrera marble, custom cabinetry, hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, fireplace, central air and heat, and Nest thermostat.



It comes with 2 garage parking spots and easy street parking. Brand new Washer/dryer in unit. Nearby there is Del Frisco's organic supermarket (walking distance), York Blvd & Figueroa Blvd (shopping, dining), easy access to the 110. Flexible move-in date.



Pets allowed upon approval and with a pet deposit- NO BREED RESTRICTIONS.

