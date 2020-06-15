All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 412 N Serrano Ave - 110.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
412 N Serrano Ave - 110
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:06 AM

412 N Serrano Ave - 110

412 North Serrano Avenue · (213) 604-6359
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

412 North Serrano Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful fully remodeled modern 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom. Unit has hardwood floors throughout,granite kitchen countertop, dishwasher Stainless Steel appliances (stove & Refrigerador) tiled kitchen and bathroom floors, balcony, A/C & Heating gated parking and on site laundry room

Link for Virtual Tour Below:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vidgLeUwsNp&brand=0
Beautiful Building Located on Serrano Ave. Koreatown area. Only a few blocks away from the heart of Koreatown! Easy commute to Larchmont Village, The Grove, Hollywood, Downtown LA, LACC, Loyola Law School, and USC! Near public transportation lines and 101 Freeway! Building has an on-site Manager, Laundry Facility, Gated Parking, Elevator, and Courtyard Area. - Jons Market Place - Vons - Ralphs - Starbucks & Java Twist - Seafood City Supermarket - Wilshire/Vermont Station - Us Post Office

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 N Serrano Ave - 110 have any available units?
412 N Serrano Ave - 110 has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 N Serrano Ave - 110 have?
Some of 412 N Serrano Ave - 110's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 N Serrano Ave - 110 currently offering any rent specials?
412 N Serrano Ave - 110 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 N Serrano Ave - 110 pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 N Serrano Ave - 110 is pet friendly.
Does 412 N Serrano Ave - 110 offer parking?
Yes, 412 N Serrano Ave - 110 offers parking.
Does 412 N Serrano Ave - 110 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 N Serrano Ave - 110 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 N Serrano Ave - 110 have a pool?
No, 412 N Serrano Ave - 110 does not have a pool.
Does 412 N Serrano Ave - 110 have accessible units?
No, 412 N Serrano Ave - 110 does not have accessible units.
Does 412 N Serrano Ave - 110 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 N Serrano Ave - 110 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 412 N Serrano Ave - 110?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Hi Point Townhomes
1525 Hi Point Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity