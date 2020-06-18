All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:15 PM

4116 La Salle Avenue

4116 La Salle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4116 La Salle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This Charming One Bedroom Duplex offers upgrades. New upgraded kitchen with granite counters, full backsplash and stainless microwave and newer stove. Indoor laundry with washer and dryer hook-ups. Beautiful flooring with oversized complimenting baseboards. New windows, nice clean color pallet. Refrigerator is optional. Also, some furnishings are available if tenant is interested in obtaining. Walking distance from The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, a National Landmark, and just a few miles from USC Campuses and Fwys. This adoring duplex was designed with comfort in mind. Situated in a residential area. Available April 1st. Sorry no pets. Please note: Washer and Dryer and Refrigerator is at an additional purchase should you need it. Please inquire on price list, may be negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4116 La Salle Avenue have any available units?
4116 La Salle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4116 La Salle Avenue have?
Some of 4116 La Salle Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4116 La Salle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4116 La Salle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4116 La Salle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4116 La Salle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4116 La Salle Avenue offer parking?
No, 4116 La Salle Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4116 La Salle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4116 La Salle Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4116 La Salle Avenue have a pool?
No, 4116 La Salle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4116 La Salle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4116 La Salle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4116 La Salle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4116 La Salle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
