4116 La Salle Avenue

This Charming One Bedroom Duplex offers upgrades. New upgraded kitchen with granite counters, full backsplash and stainless microwave and newer stove. Indoor laundry with washer and dryer hook-ups. Beautiful flooring with oversized complimenting baseboards. New windows, nice clean color pallet. Refrigerator is optional. Also, some furnishings are available if tenant is interested in obtaining. Walking distance from The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, a National Landmark, and just a few miles from USC Campuses and Fwys. This adoring duplex was designed with comfort in mind. Situated in a residential area. Available April 1st. Sorry no pets. Please note: Washer and Dryer and Refrigerator is at an additional purchase should you need it. Please inquire on price list, may be negotiable.