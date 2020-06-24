All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 410 S Mariposa Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
410 S Mariposa Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

410 S Mariposa Ave

410 South Mariposa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

410 South Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
Fully Furnished I Modern I Studio - Property Id: 105131

THIS APARTMENT FEATURES:

Fully renovated!!

All brand new appliances

Sleeps 2 Adults Comfortably

Smoke-Free and Quiet Community

You get the entire apartment

Free 50 'smart TV (Netflix & 3k plus movies available)

FREE FAST!!!! WiFi

1 Gorgeous Modern queen bed

Extra Comfortable Mattresses, 600 thread count sheets, High-Quality Comforter Sets

Chic and modern design

Laundry Facilities inside the building

Full Kitchen

Granite Countertops

Stainless steel appliances

Full-Size Refrigerator

Dishwasher, Microwave, Full-Size Stove

Toaster, Coffee Maker

Pot, Pan, Dishes, Silverware, Towels, Hair Dryer, Iron and Ironing Board, all provided

Shampoos and Conditioners

A.C & Heater in unit

All BRAND NEW MODERN furniture

High Ceilings

Spacious closet!

Beautiful brand New Hardwood floor

Swimming Pool
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105131
Property Id 105131

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4763637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 S Mariposa Ave have any available units?
410 S Mariposa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 S Mariposa Ave have?
Some of 410 S Mariposa Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 S Mariposa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
410 S Mariposa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 S Mariposa Ave pet-friendly?
No, 410 S Mariposa Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 410 S Mariposa Ave offer parking?
No, 410 S Mariposa Ave does not offer parking.
Does 410 S Mariposa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 S Mariposa Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 S Mariposa Ave have a pool?
Yes, 410 S Mariposa Ave has a pool.
Does 410 S Mariposa Ave have accessible units?
No, 410 S Mariposa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 410 S Mariposa Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 S Mariposa Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College