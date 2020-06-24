4090 VALLEY MEADOW Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Private custom made Italian Villa with circular driveway and double iron gates set back from the street. This gorgeous single level, 6351 square foot entertaining, dream house is sitting on a 56,057 sq ft lot. The house is featuring high ceiling with hand painted murals over looking grand open and spacious living room, family room and dinning room, accented with columns and murano chandeliers, Four bedrooms plus maid's quarters. seven bathrooms and three fire places, large kitchen with eating area, extra large pool, waterfalls, fountains, paddle, tennis court, basketball court, built in barbecue, fire pits, indoor and outdoor wet bars, grand master suite with his and hers bathrooms, security cameras and sound systems through out the enetire house, beautiful landscaping.