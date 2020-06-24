All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 27 2019 at 10:54 AM

4090 VALLEY MEADOW Road

4090 Valley Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Location

4090 Valley Meadow Road, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Private custom made Italian Villa with circular driveway and double iron gates set back from the street. This gorgeous single level, 6351 square foot entertaining, dream house is sitting on a 56,057 sq ft lot. The house is featuring high ceiling with hand painted murals over looking grand open and spacious living room, family room and dinning room, accented with columns and murano chandeliers, Four bedrooms plus maid's quarters. seven bathrooms and three fire places, large kitchen with eating area, extra large pool, waterfalls, fountains, paddle, tennis court, basketball court, built in barbecue, fire pits, indoor and outdoor wet bars, grand master suite with his and hers bathrooms, security cameras and sound systems through out the enetire house, beautiful landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4090 VALLEY MEADOW Road have any available units?
4090 VALLEY MEADOW Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4090 VALLEY MEADOW Road have?
Some of 4090 VALLEY MEADOW Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4090 VALLEY MEADOW Road currently offering any rent specials?
4090 VALLEY MEADOW Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4090 VALLEY MEADOW Road pet-friendly?
No, 4090 VALLEY MEADOW Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4090 VALLEY MEADOW Road offer parking?
Yes, 4090 VALLEY MEADOW Road offers parking.
Does 4090 VALLEY MEADOW Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4090 VALLEY MEADOW Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4090 VALLEY MEADOW Road have a pool?
Yes, 4090 VALLEY MEADOW Road has a pool.
Does 4090 VALLEY MEADOW Road have accessible units?
No, 4090 VALLEY MEADOW Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4090 VALLEY MEADOW Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4090 VALLEY MEADOW Road has units with dishwashers.
