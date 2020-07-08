All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 409 S Cloverdale Ave 101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
409 S Cloverdale Ave 101
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

409 S Cloverdale Ave 101

409 South Cloverdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

409 South Cloverdale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Bright & Spacious Remodeled 1BD / 1BTH Lower Unit - Property Id: 268185

Newly remodeled lower unit 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath. Kitchen has all new stainless steal appliances, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/stove top and microwave. Remodeled bathroom with shower and separate bathtub.This unit has high ceilings, hardwood floors, French windows, and crown moldings.
Washer dryer in unit!
1 year minimum lease $2,695 monthly
Security Deposit: $3,045
AVAILABLE FOR APRIL 30th MOVE IN!
Please call: (323) 655-1282 for more information
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268185
Property Id 268185

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5730703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 S Cloverdale Ave 101 have any available units?
409 S Cloverdale Ave 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 S Cloverdale Ave 101 have?
Some of 409 S Cloverdale Ave 101's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 S Cloverdale Ave 101 currently offering any rent specials?
409 S Cloverdale Ave 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 S Cloverdale Ave 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 S Cloverdale Ave 101 is pet friendly.
Does 409 S Cloverdale Ave 101 offer parking?
No, 409 S Cloverdale Ave 101 does not offer parking.
Does 409 S Cloverdale Ave 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 409 S Cloverdale Ave 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 S Cloverdale Ave 101 have a pool?
No, 409 S Cloverdale Ave 101 does not have a pool.
Does 409 S Cloverdale Ave 101 have accessible units?
No, 409 S Cloverdale Ave 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 409 S Cloverdale Ave 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 S Cloverdale Ave 101 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Sublet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College