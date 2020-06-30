4060 GLENCOE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Live, work & play in Silicon Beach's vibrant Marina Arts District! This 1 BD, 1 BA unit boasts ample natural light, a relaxing balcony, upgraded finishes & is fully furnished. The kitchen features custom cabinetry, KitchenAid SS appliances, pristine granite countertops & a dine-at breakfast bar, ideal for busy mornings. Unwind in the tranquil master bedroom, complete w/ a display alcove & roomy walk-in closet. The spacious bathroom offers continued upgraded finishes to include subway tiling, modern fixtures & a large glass shower. Addt'l features of this home include an in-unit washer/dryer, central AC & two parking spaces in the community garage. With access to an array of amenities, such as an outdoor pool, hot tub, fully equipped fitness center, on-site dog park, media room & club house, every day will feel like a vacation. Live just minutes to the Marina, Playa del Rey's shores, Playa Vista's Runway & tech giants Google/Facebook, come make your SoCal dream a reality!