4060 GLENCOE Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

4060 GLENCOE Avenue

4060 Glencoe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4060 Glencoe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Live, work & play in Silicon Beach's vibrant Marina Arts District! This 1 BD, 1 BA unit boasts ample natural light, a relaxing balcony, upgraded finishes & is fully furnished. The kitchen features custom cabinetry, KitchenAid SS appliances, pristine granite countertops & a dine-at breakfast bar, ideal for busy mornings. Unwind in the tranquil master bedroom, complete w/ a display alcove & roomy walk-in closet. The spacious bathroom offers continued upgraded finishes to include subway tiling, modern fixtures & a large glass shower. Addt'l features of this home include an in-unit washer/dryer, central AC & two parking spaces in the community garage. With access to an array of amenities, such as an outdoor pool, hot tub, fully equipped fitness center, on-site dog park, media room & club house, every day will feel like a vacation. Live just minutes to the Marina, Playa del Rey's shores, Playa Vista's Runway & tech giants Google/Facebook, come make your SoCal dream a reality!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4060 GLENCOE Avenue have any available units?
4060 GLENCOE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4060 GLENCOE Avenue have?
Some of 4060 GLENCOE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4060 GLENCOE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4060 GLENCOE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4060 GLENCOE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4060 GLENCOE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4060 GLENCOE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4060 GLENCOE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4060 GLENCOE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4060 GLENCOE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4060 GLENCOE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4060 GLENCOE Avenue has a pool.
Does 4060 GLENCOE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4060 GLENCOE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4060 GLENCOE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4060 GLENCOE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

