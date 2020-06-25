4050 Glencoe Ave Unit 221

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub media room

Luxury condo minutes from the beach... - Luxury 1bedroom and 1.5 bath 880sq.ft. condo. This property was built in 2007. Minutes from the beach and freeways in the Marina loft district. Modern kitchen with granite countertops, maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Very bright unit with tall windows and hardwood dark earthy floors. Includes powder room for guests and full master bath in bedroom with separate shower and tub. 2 parking spaces included and ample guest parking. Building amenities include pool/spa and fitness center. Walking distance to Costco, Albertsons, theaters, and restaurants. Santa Monica shopping only minutes away. Nearby schools include St Mark Elementary School and Venice Senior High School.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2394324)