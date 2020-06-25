All apartments in Los Angeles
4050 Glencoe Ave Unit 221

4050 Glencoe Ave
Location

4050 Glencoe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
media room
Luxury condo minutes from the beach... - Luxury 1bedroom and 1.5 bath 880sq.ft. condo. This property was built in 2007. Minutes from the beach and freeways in the Marina loft district. Modern kitchen with granite countertops, maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Very bright unit with tall windows and hardwood dark earthy floors. Includes powder room for guests and full master bath in bedroom with separate shower and tub. 2 parking spaces included and ample guest parking. Building amenities include pool/spa and fitness center. Walking distance to Costco, Albertsons, theaters, and restaurants. Santa Monica shopping only minutes away. Nearby schools include St Mark Elementary School and Venice Senior High School.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2394324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

