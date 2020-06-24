All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019

405 N Ogden Dr

405 North Ogden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

405 North Ogden Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Available 04/01/19 Remodeled Kitchen & Bathroom - lower corner unit - Property Id: 102539

405 N. OGDEN DR., Beautiful and charming appx 900 sqft bright and light Spanish style building newly remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath located in the Grove area. An amazing kitchen with new cabinet Cesar stone counter top and stainless steel appliances. High ceiling hardwood floor throughout , Newly remodeled bathroom with deep soak tub, private washer and dryer inside the unit; no parking available at the moment.
One year minimum lease $2,395.00 - SECURITY DEPOSIT $2,745.00
For more details please call: (323) 655-1282 or visit us at: www.amirealestate.com
Available to move in 1st week of April 2019.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102539
Property Id 102539

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4733718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 N Ogden Dr have any available units?
405 N Ogden Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 N Ogden Dr have?
Some of 405 N Ogden Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 N Ogden Dr currently offering any rent specials?
405 N Ogden Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 N Ogden Dr pet-friendly?
No, 405 N Ogden Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 405 N Ogden Dr offer parking?
No, 405 N Ogden Dr does not offer parking.
Does 405 N Ogden Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 N Ogden Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 N Ogden Dr have a pool?
No, 405 N Ogden Dr does not have a pool.
Does 405 N Ogden Dr have accessible units?
No, 405 N Ogden Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 405 N Ogden Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 N Ogden Dr has units with dishwashers.
