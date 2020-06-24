Amenities

Available 04/01/19 Remodeled Kitchen & Bathroom - lower corner unit - Property Id: 102539



405 N. OGDEN DR., Beautiful and charming appx 900 sqft bright and light Spanish style building newly remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath located in the Grove area. An amazing kitchen with new cabinet Cesar stone counter top and stainless steel appliances. High ceiling hardwood floor throughout , Newly remodeled bathroom with deep soak tub, private washer and dryer inside the unit; no parking available at the moment.

One year minimum lease $2,395.00 - SECURITY DEPOSIT $2,745.00

For more details please call: (323) 655-1282 or visit us at: www.amirealestate.com

Available to move in 1st week of April 2019.

No Pets Allowed



