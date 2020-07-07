All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 1 2020 at 8:22 PM

4030 Coldwater Canyon Avenue

4030 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Location

4030 Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This "furnished" pristine Studio City home is walking distance to Ventura Blvd, shopping, restaurants, and close to the freeway...convenient to everything! Charming & hard to find single story/single family home that is ready to move-in with a double gated private circular driveway, & a large front yard. Light & bright on the inside with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms & extensive hardwood flooring throughout! Huge & very private back yard with plenty of room for entertaining that includes patio and garden areas too. Other features include: Family room with fireplace, remodeled kitchen and updated bathrooms, indoor laundry area, central AC & Heat & a tankless water heater,…and a 2 car garage too! Potential for parking car or small trailer on side of home as well! Walk to shopping, restaurants, and more! Right down the street from Harvard-Westlake Upper School! ***Available for short term & long term.***

NEW 4k Surveillance cameras and monitor included with lease.

For more information call Edward at 951-313-4750 or MyRealtorEdward@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4030 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have any available units?
4030 Coldwater Canyon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4030 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have?
Some of 4030 Coldwater Canyon Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4030 Coldwater Canyon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4030 Coldwater Canyon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4030 Coldwater Canyon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4030 Coldwater Canyon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4030 Coldwater Canyon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4030 Coldwater Canyon Avenue offers parking.
Does 4030 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4030 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4030 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have a pool?
No, 4030 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4030 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4030 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4030 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4030 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

