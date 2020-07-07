4030 Coldwater Canyon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This "furnished" pristine Studio City home is walking distance to Ventura Blvd, shopping, restaurants, and close to the freeway...convenient to everything! Charming & hard to find single story/single family home that is ready to move-in with a double gated private circular driveway, & a large front yard. Light & bright on the inside with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms & extensive hardwood flooring throughout! Huge & very private back yard with plenty of room for entertaining that includes patio and garden areas too. Other features include: Family room with fireplace, remodeled kitchen and updated bathrooms, indoor laundry area, central AC & Heat & a tankless water heater,…and a 2 car garage too! Potential for parking car or small trailer on side of home as well! Walk to shopping, restaurants, and more! Right down the street from Harvard-Westlake Upper School! ***Available for short term & long term.***



NEW 4k Surveillance cameras and monitor included with lease.



For more information call Edward at 951-313-4750 or MyRealtorEdward@gmail.com