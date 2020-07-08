All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

402 N Soto St

402 Soto Street · No Longer Available
Location

402 Soto Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

rent controlled
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
rent controlled
402 N Soto- Bachelor Rooms! Shared Kitchen! $995 - Property Id: 279106

BACHELOR ROOMS W/ SHARED KITCHEN!
Available Now!
$975 -$995 + All utilities & Rent control fees

402 N Soto Street
Los Angeles, CA 90033

Bachelor rooms with shared communal kitchen available for $975.00/monthly

Please Call/Text to confirm your viewing!

Viewings by appointment only!

Bachelor Room with Shared Kitchen Available Now! (shared communal kitchen downstairs)
Private Bathroom & Closet Included inside unit!
New Flooring & Fixtures!
Wall Heater
Located in Downtown Boyle Heights off Cesar Chavez Ave & Soto Street!

Close to CSULA, USC- LA County Hospital, WHITE Memorial, Downtown Los Angeles, Arts District, USC Medical School)

VIEWINGS BY APPT ONLY

Tenant pays all utilities through MULTI-FAMILY RESIDENITAL BILLING SERVICES (RUBS)
Tenant responsible for all Rent Control Fees
$3.61 monthly, $12.25 one-time fee\\The property is professional managed by Beach Front Property Management Inc.(Equal Housing Opportunity).

*NO REPOSTING OR REFERRING OF THIS AD BY ANY AGENCY
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279106
Property Id 279106

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5842984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 402 N Soto St have any available units?
402 N Soto St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 402 N Soto St currently offering any rent specials?
402 N Soto St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 N Soto St pet-friendly?
No, 402 N Soto St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 402 N Soto St offer parking?
No, 402 N Soto St does not offer parking.
Does 402 N Soto St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 N Soto St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 N Soto St have a pool?
No, 402 N Soto St does not have a pool.
Does 402 N Soto St have accessible units?
No, 402 N Soto St does not have accessible units.
Does 402 N Soto St have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 N Soto St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 N Soto St have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 N Soto St does not have units with air conditioning.

