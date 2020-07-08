402 N Soto St

Amenities

rent controlled

402 N Soto- Bachelor Rooms! Shared Kitchen! $995 - Property Id: 279106



BACHELOR ROOMS W/ SHARED KITCHEN!

Available Now!

$975 -$995 + All utilities & Rent control fees



402 N Soto Street

Los Angeles, CA 90033



Bachelor rooms with shared communal kitchen available for $975.00/monthly



Please Call/Text to confirm your viewing!



Viewings by appointment only!



Bachelor Room with Shared Kitchen Available Now! (shared communal kitchen downstairs)

Private Bathroom & Closet Included inside unit!

New Flooring & Fixtures!

Wall Heater

Located in Downtown Boyle Heights off Cesar Chavez Ave & Soto Street!



Close to CSULA, USC- LA County Hospital, WHITE Memorial, Downtown Los Angeles, Arts District, USC Medical School)



VIEWINGS BY APPT ONLY



Tenant pays all utilities through MULTI-FAMILY RESIDENITAL BILLING SERVICES (RUBS)

Tenant responsible for all Rent Control Fees

$3.61 monthly, $12.25 one-time fee
The property is professional managed by Beach Front Property Management Inc.



*NO REPOSTING OR REFERRING OF THIS AD BY ANY AGENCY

No Pets Allowed



