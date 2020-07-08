402 N Soto St

Amenities
402 N Soto- Bachelor Rooms! Shared Kitchen! $995 - Property Id: 279106
BACHELOR ROOMS W/ SHARED KITCHEN!
Available Now!
$975 -$995 + All utilities & Rent control fees
402 N Soto Street
Los Angeles, CA 90033
Bachelor rooms with shared communal kitchen available for $975.00/monthly
Please Call/Text to confirm your viewing!
Viewings by appointment only!
Bachelor Room with Shared Kitchen Available Now! (shared communal kitchen downstairs)
Private Bathroom & Closet Included inside unit!
New Flooring & Fixtures!
Wall Heater
Located in Downtown Boyle Heights off Cesar Chavez Ave & Soto Street!
Close to CSULA, USC- LA County Hospital, WHITE Memorial, Downtown Los Angeles, Arts District, USC Medical School)
VIEWINGS BY APPT ONLY
Tenant pays all utilities through MULTI-FAMILY RESIDENITAL BILLING SERVICES (RUBS)
Tenant responsible for all Rent Control Fees
$3.61 monthly, $12.25 one-time fee\\The property is professional managed by Beach Front Property Management Inc.(Equal Housing Opportunity).
*NO REPOSTING OR REFERRING OF THIS AD BY ANY AGENCY
Property Id 279106
No Pets Allowed
