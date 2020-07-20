402 HOWLAND CANAL

Amenities

Private & gated Cape Cod Modern on the much desired Venice Canals! Step into this light-filled masterpiece and be greeted by spacious living room and dining area with fireplace and French doors opening to a grassy front yard. The kitchen has stainless appliances and breakfast bar! On the lower level, there is one-bedroom, full bathroom and laundry room. The 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms, two connected by a balcony. Gorgeous master suite with fireplace, amble closet space and large private balcony overlooking the canals. The 3rd floor is an oversized den with wet bar, bathroom & 2 large decks feat. jacuzzi & outdoor fireplace with serene views of the canal - perfect for entertaining! This home has everything you could want from a Westside dwelling. This fabulous home offers the opportunity to experience Venice living at its finest - only a stone's throw from the beach, farmer's market, Abbot Kinney and Rose Ave!