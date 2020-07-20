All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:11 AM

402 HOWLAND CANAL

402 E Howland Cl · No Longer Available
Location

402 E Howland Cl, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Private & gated Cape Cod Modern on the much desired Venice Canals! Step into this light-filled masterpiece and be greeted by spacious living room and dining area with fireplace and French doors opening to a grassy front yard. The kitchen has stainless appliances and breakfast bar! On the lower level, there is one-bedroom, full bathroom and laundry room. The 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms, two connected by a balcony. Gorgeous master suite with fireplace, amble closet space and large private balcony overlooking the canals. The 3rd floor is an oversized den with wet bar, bathroom & 2 large decks feat. jacuzzi & outdoor fireplace with serene views of the canal - perfect for entertaining! This home has everything you could want from a Westside dwelling. This fabulous home offers the opportunity to experience Venice living at its finest - only a stone's throw from the beach, farmer's market, Abbot Kinney and Rose Ave!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 HOWLAND CANAL have any available units?
402 HOWLAND CANAL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 HOWLAND CANAL have?
Some of 402 HOWLAND CANAL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 HOWLAND CANAL currently offering any rent specials?
402 HOWLAND CANAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 HOWLAND CANAL pet-friendly?
No, 402 HOWLAND CANAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 402 HOWLAND CANAL offer parking?
Yes, 402 HOWLAND CANAL offers parking.
Does 402 HOWLAND CANAL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 HOWLAND CANAL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 HOWLAND CANAL have a pool?
No, 402 HOWLAND CANAL does not have a pool.
Does 402 HOWLAND CANAL have accessible units?
No, 402 HOWLAND CANAL does not have accessible units.
Does 402 HOWLAND CANAL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 HOWLAND CANAL has units with dishwashers.
