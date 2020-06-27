Rent Calculator
4017 S. Alla Road
Last updated January 31 2020 at 5:08 AM
1 of 1
4017 S. Alla Road
4017 Alla Road
No Longer Available
Location
4017 Alla Road, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
One bedroom, one bath. Shower only, cottage style
$50.00 a month pet rent. 400.00 pet deposit.
One bedroom, one bath, small yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4017 S. Alla Road have any available units?
4017 S. Alla Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4017 S. Alla Road have?
Some of 4017 S. Alla Road's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4017 S. Alla Road currently offering any rent specials?
4017 S. Alla Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4017 S. Alla Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4017 S. Alla Road is pet friendly.
Does 4017 S. Alla Road offer parking?
No, 4017 S. Alla Road does not offer parking.
Does 4017 S. Alla Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4017 S. Alla Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4017 S. Alla Road have a pool?
No, 4017 S. Alla Road does not have a pool.
Does 4017 S. Alla Road have accessible units?
No, 4017 S. Alla Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4017 S. Alla Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4017 S. Alla Road does not have units with dishwashers.
