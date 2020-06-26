All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4011 Sunset Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4011 Sunset Dr
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

4011 Sunset Dr

4011 Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4011 Sunset Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Private Los Feliz Bungalow with yard - Property Id: 252384

This charming bungalow is a detached building (no shared walls) and has a large private yard.

It is in the heart of Los Feliz walking distance to great restaurants and other attractions.

The Bungalow has been newly remodeled with:

Butcher block countertop and large farmhouse sink
Laundry in unit
Quiet street
Big yard
1 Car Garage Parking / 1 Car Driveway Parking

*Can be rented with or without furniture.

*We will offer significant discounts for those you can pay advanced rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252384
Property Id 252384

(RLNE5672592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4011 Sunset Dr have any available units?
4011 Sunset Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4011 Sunset Dr have?
Some of 4011 Sunset Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4011 Sunset Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4011 Sunset Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4011 Sunset Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4011 Sunset Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4011 Sunset Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4011 Sunset Dr offers parking.
Does 4011 Sunset Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4011 Sunset Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4011 Sunset Dr have a pool?
No, 4011 Sunset Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4011 Sunset Dr have accessible units?
No, 4011 Sunset Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4011 Sunset Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4011 Sunset Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
NoHo Gallery
11005 Morrison St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Burbank Village Apartments
12244 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College