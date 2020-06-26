4011 Sunset Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Private Los Feliz Bungalow with yard - Property Id: 252384



This charming bungalow is a detached building (no shared walls) and has a large private yard.



It is in the heart of Los Feliz walking distance to great restaurants and other attractions.



The Bungalow has been newly remodeled with:



Butcher block countertop and large farmhouse sink

Laundry in unit

Quiet street

Big yard

1 Car Garage Parking / 1 Car Driveway Parking



*Can be rented with or without furniture.



*We will offer significant discounts for those you can pay advanced rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252384

Property Id 252384



(RLNE5672592)