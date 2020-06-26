Rent Calculator
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM
4011 Sunset Dr
4011 Sunset Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
4011 Sunset Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Private Los Feliz Bungalow with yard - Property Id: 252384
This charming bungalow is a detached building (no shared walls) and has a large private yard.
It is in the heart of Los Feliz walking distance to great restaurants and other attractions.
The Bungalow has been newly remodeled with:
Butcher block countertop and large farmhouse sink
Laundry in unit
Quiet street
Big yard
1 Car Garage Parking / 1 Car Driveway Parking
*Can be rented with or without furniture.
*We will offer significant discounts for those you can pay advanced rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252384
Property Id 252384
(RLNE5672592)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4011 Sunset Dr have any available units?
4011 Sunset Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4011 Sunset Dr have?
Some of 4011 Sunset Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4011 Sunset Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4011 Sunset Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4011 Sunset Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4011 Sunset Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4011 Sunset Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4011 Sunset Dr offers parking.
Does 4011 Sunset Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4011 Sunset Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4011 Sunset Dr have a pool?
No, 4011 Sunset Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4011 Sunset Dr have accessible units?
No, 4011 Sunset Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4011 Sunset Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4011 Sunset Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
