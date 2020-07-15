All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:07 PM

4011 S RAYMOND Avenue

4011 Raymond Avenue · (714) 930-3690
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4011 Raymond Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1290 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Prime Exposition Park New 2018 Construction. Downstairs Unit consists of a large 3bed + 3 Full bath. Units have large open floor plans, high ceilings, and recessed lighting. Unit amenities include contemporary kitchens with new stainless steel appliances, new rainfall shower heads, built-in closets, central air conditioners controlled with a Nest thermostat and new washer/dryers. Gated Parking is provided on site with two (2) tandem reserved parking spaces per unit. Beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout excluding the tiled bathrooms. Two (2) master suite. Centrally located a few blocks from USC, LA Coliseum, Natural History Museum, Rose Garden, California Science Center, USC Village Plaza, and the Expo Light Rail Station. Also for rent are the front units consisting of 4 bed + 3 Bath for $3800.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4011 S RAYMOND Avenue have any available units?
4011 S RAYMOND Avenue has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4011 S RAYMOND Avenue have?
Some of 4011 S RAYMOND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4011 S RAYMOND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4011 S RAYMOND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4011 S RAYMOND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4011 S RAYMOND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4011 S RAYMOND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4011 S RAYMOND Avenue offers parking.
Does 4011 S RAYMOND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4011 S RAYMOND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4011 S RAYMOND Avenue have a pool?
No, 4011 S RAYMOND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4011 S RAYMOND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4011 S RAYMOND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4011 S RAYMOND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4011 S RAYMOND Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
