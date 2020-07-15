401 S. Figueroa Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming home, full of great energy a peaceful spot to relax, 5 minutes from hiking trails and an affordable golf course, strategically located 10 minutes drive to SDSU, 5 minutes from Highway access to discover every Southern California Adventure from Mexico to La Jolla Beach.



Comfortable charming three-bedroom house. The perfect size for a small family or work team. (6 = Maximum number of occupants) Cozy living room with 48 screen TV. Master bedroom with private bathroom and 36 screen TV. Netflix and Amazon Prime both in the living room and the master bedroom. Queen bed in the Master bedroom with heavenly memory foam mattress. Two other rooms with a comfortable full bed and a twin trundle each. The house has A/C and heaters for the rare cases of imperfect weather. This place is perfect to enjoy the vibrant San Diego and then come back to a quiet, peaceful and relaxing place. You can also enjoy lazy evenings playing board games or reading a book from our small library. Tranquil backyard, with six seats patio table and umbrella. You will be enchanted by the birds and the occasional bunny that comes to visit. Driveway parking and plenty of street parking right in front of the house. Washer and dryer available. Comfortable size kitchen with electric stove, oven, microwave, dual door refrigerator, coffee maker, dishwasher, pots, pans and utensils.



We are located in the East side of the city of San Diego right next to the Mission Trails Regional Park and Mission Trails Golf Course. Highways 125, 8 and 52 are within minutes. You can get to most popular destinations in less than 30 minutes. Because this is a FAQ, we list the navigator distance with regular traffic to top destinations:



San Diego State University:10 Minutes

University of San Diego: 20 Minutes

San Diego Airport: 26 Minutes

SeaWorld: 21 Minutes

Gaslamp Quarter (Downtown): 21 Minutes

Balboa Park/Museums/San Diego Zoo: 16 Minutes

Convention Center: 24 Minutes

Mission Bay Park: 23 Minutes

Mexico Border: 3