401 N Serrano Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Come and visit this must-see contemporary 4 story Oakwood Villa building conveniently located on the north side of Korea town close to Hancock Park and Larchmont Village. This spacious is large and clean. The light filled living room welcomes you with a clean floor tiles and tiled fireplace. Hollywood sign and Griffith Park are visible from the living room and a large balcony over the city lights. This unit has in-unit laundry and has 2 car parking in underground secured garage. This sophisticated looking Oakwood Village is close to but not too close to all kinds of restaurants, shopping, Hollywood Blvd and the freeways.