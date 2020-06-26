All apartments in Los Angeles
401 N Serrano Avenue
401 North Serrano Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

401 North Serrano Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come and visit this must-see contemporary 4 story Oakwood Villa building conveniently located on the north side of Korea town close to Hancock Park and Larchmont Village. This spacious is large and clean. The light filled living room welcomes you with a clean floor tiles and tiled fireplace. Hollywood sign and Griffith Park are visible from the living room and a large balcony over the city lights. This unit has in-unit laundry and has 2 car parking in underground secured garage. This sophisticated looking Oakwood Village is close to but not too close to all kinds of restaurants, shopping, Hollywood Blvd and the freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 N Serrano Avenue have any available units?
401 N Serrano Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 401 N Serrano Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
401 N Serrano Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 N Serrano Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 401 N Serrano Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 401 N Serrano Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 401 N Serrano Avenue offers parking.
Does 401 N Serrano Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 N Serrano Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 N Serrano Avenue have a pool?
No, 401 N Serrano Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 401 N Serrano Avenue have accessible units?
No, 401 N Serrano Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 401 N Serrano Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 N Serrano Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 N Serrano Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 N Serrano Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
