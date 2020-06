Amenities

Stunning oceanfront south corner with a double-wide balcony and ocean views all the way down the coast. This is a one of a kind property that has been renovated with great taste and finishes. Oceanfront master with an incredible master bath that boasts an oversized shower and tub with ocean views also a gigantic walk-in closet. The kitchen is huge and open with wooden cabinets, stainless appliances plus a wine refrigerator. 3 bedrooms + 2.5 baths, one bedroom is very small. Hardwood floors and tile throughout. 3 car parking. Close to all the best the area has to offer.