Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:21 AM

3989 Fredonia Dr

3989 Fredonia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3989 Fredonia Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated private guest house with large deck. Fully furnished.Tucked away
in a private home in the hills. Looking for quite single. No parties. Owners live on property. Street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3989 Fredonia Dr have any available units?
3989 Fredonia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3989 Fredonia Dr have?
Some of 3989 Fredonia Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3989 Fredonia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3989 Fredonia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3989 Fredonia Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3989 Fredonia Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3989 Fredonia Dr offer parking?
No, 3989 Fredonia Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3989 Fredonia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3989 Fredonia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3989 Fredonia Dr have a pool?
No, 3989 Fredonia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3989 Fredonia Dr have accessible units?
No, 3989 Fredonia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3989 Fredonia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3989 Fredonia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
