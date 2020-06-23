3985 S Harvard Blvd

Amenities
Location location location!!! Right near usc and korea town!!!
This apartment is a very large and charmiing *newly renovated* 1 bed 1 bath located right near korea town!!!
The apartment features hardwood flooring throughout the unit, lots of natural light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.
Additionally, this unit also has a separate livingroom and dining with lots of room to decorate.
The apartment complex also has a beautiful green common area for all tenants to enjoy.
Aprtment features:
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*freashly painted*
*brand new modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*parquet wood flooring throughtout apartment*
*lots of closet space*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*newly renovated*
*lots of natural light*
complex features:
*green common area*
utilities:
water and trash included!!!
Parking included!!!!
JUST MINUTES FROM 101, 110, 5, 10 FREEWAYS!
Nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college
conveniently located near koreatown/mid wilshire/downtown la
near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood
(RLNE4635610)