Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3985 S Harvard Blvd

3985 South Harvard Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3985 South Harvard Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress North

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location location location!!! Right near usc and korea town!!!

This apartment is a very large and charmiing *newly renovated* 1 bed 1 bath located right near korea town!!!
The apartment features hardwood flooring throughout the unit, lots of natural light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.
Additionally, this unit also has a separate livingroom and dining with lots of room to decorate.
The apartment complex also has a beautiful green common area for all tenants to enjoy.

Aprtment features:
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*freashly painted*
*brand new modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*parquet wood flooring throughtout apartment*
*lots of closet space*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*newly renovated*
*lots of natural light*

complex features:
*green common area*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

Parking included!!!!

JUST MINUTES FROM 101, 110, 5, 10 FREEWAYS!

Nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college
conveniently located near koreatown/mid wilshire/downtown la
near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood

(RLNE4635610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3985 S Harvard Blvd have any available units?
3985 S Harvard Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3985 S Harvard Blvd have?
Some of 3985 S Harvard Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3985 S Harvard Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3985 S Harvard Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3985 S Harvard Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3985 S Harvard Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3985 S Harvard Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3985 S Harvard Blvd offers parking.
Does 3985 S Harvard Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3985 S Harvard Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3985 S Harvard Blvd have a pool?
No, 3985 S Harvard Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3985 S Harvard Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3985 S Harvard Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3985 S Harvard Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3985 S Harvard Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
